Stella May Montgomery, 88, of Shelocta, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, while at the Communities at Indian Haven.
Stella and her husband, Carl, lived in their own home until December of this year.
The daughter of the Rev. Blair and Grace (Livingston) Lydick, she was born April 22, 1934, in Indiana.
Stella was a devout Christian who shared her love of Jesus with everyone she met.
Stella wed Robert Carlton “Carl” Montgomery on June 24, 1950, at the Presbyterian Church in Shelocta. They enjoyed traveling the country, visiting every state except Missouri and Hawaii. She loved sharing her love of travel and the outdoors with her family and took many family vacations with her children and grandchildren.
Stella enjoyed getting her hair and nails done at Shear Stylin in Elderton and having lunch at DoBros every Friday.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert Carlton Montgomery; their children, HOPE Condrick, of Elderton; Robin Carlton Montgomery (Debbie), of Shelocta; Leisa FAITH Bruner (Randy), of Shelocta; and Carla CHARITY Frazee (Steve), of Friendsville, Md.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Clyde Lydick, Butch Lydick, Margaret Mihalick, Dora Lawrence and Jean Stothard; and a son-in-law, Ronald Condrick.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastors Dick Motzing and Bill Fish officiating.
Interment will follow in Elderton Cemetery.
A special thank you to Carla who has gone above and beyond when caring for our mom.