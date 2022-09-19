Stella Rose Buterbaugh, 89, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, while at Indiana Square Personal Care Home.
The daughter of Cephas and Jennie Pearl (Black), she was born Dec. 18, 1932, in Homer City.
Mrs. Buterbaugh was a graduate of Homer City High School. Stella was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church of Homer City. She had been employed by G.C. Murphy 5 and 10 and Robertshaw Fulton’s Control Company of Indiana for 27½ years until retirement.
Surviving are her sister, Laura Pisarcik and several nieces and nephews.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kenneth Bernon Buterbaugh.
Friends will be received from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a memorial gathering. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Jonathan Ditter officiating.
Interment in Oakland Cemetery will be private.