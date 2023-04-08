Stella (Lewis) Yarkowski, 100, of Lucernemines, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 28, 1922, in Heilwood, and was the daughter of John and Mary (Staffira) Lewis.
Stella was a member of St. Louis Church (now Our Lady of the Assumption Parish), Lucernemines. She worked at King Leather making wallets in Indiana before her marriage to Alexander “Willie” Yarkowski. She was a great cook, baker and homemaker. She cooked Sunday dinner for the whole family every week for years. She loved gardening and playing slots at the casino and scratching off lottery tickets. Stella was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
She is survived by her children, Marilyn Crews, Greensboro, N.C.; Alex Yarkowski and his wife, Kathy, Homer City; Ann Mock and her husband, James Mock, Lucernemines; and Nellie Perman and her husband Thomas Perman, Homer City. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jill Petras, Pamela (Russel) Burris, Kimberly (John) Cain, Melanie (Charles) Dudik, Christopher (Kathleen) Ange, Anthony (Melissa) Yarkowski, Amy (Frank) Yarkowski, Jason (Kelly) Yarkowski, Stacie (David) Mock, Holly Mock, Jim (Puneet) Mock and Kelsey (Kevin) Mock; and great-grandchildren Stella and Ruby Dudik, Michael and Helen Ange, Reagan Cain, Will, Claire and Emmie Burris, Garrett and Addison Yarkowski and Brooklyn Visnesky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her sisters, Louise Benko, Ann Murphy, Walda Stupic, Mary Lewis and Nellie Lewis; her infant daughter, Alice; her son, Anthony Yarkowski; her daughter, Janis Petras; and three brothers, Charles, Joseph and John Lewis.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Interment to follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Penn Hospice, Ebensburg.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook, or to make a donation to Penn Hospice in Stella’s name.