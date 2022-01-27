Stephanie M. Muir, 61, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
She was born Wednesday, March 2, 1960, in Derry Township, the daughter of William Wallace Irwin and Magdalena (Santi) Irwin.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Cheyenne, Hailey, Zachary and Nova Lee; a great-grandson and a great-granddaughter; siblings: Samuel S. Irwin, of Blossburg; William W. Irwin Jr. and his wife, Marlene, of Black Lick; Christine Piper and her husband, Robert, of Latrobe; Edward E. Irwin, of Black Lick, and Thomas E. Irwin, of Derry; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Muir; her son, Derrick S. Muir; a brother, Joseph C. Irwin; and a sister, Patricia Hafer.
In keeping with Stephanie’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.