Stephanie Petrosky, 65, of Seward, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was the daughter of Stephen and Della Bennish and was born Aug. 31, 1955, in Fountain Hill.
Stephanie was a member of the Robinson Church of the Brethren. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Stephanie was a retired restaurant owner of Petrosky’s Country Kitchen in Seward and was also a graduate of Truman High School.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Petrosky; her children, Frank Petrosky, from Levittown; Kerri Hummel (Shawn), from Greensburg; Mike Petrosky (Dana), from Greensburg; and Paula Brendlinger (JR), from Homer City. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Morgan, Madison, Logan, Kelsey and Nicole, and two adorable great-grandchildren, Mason Cole and Reagan Noelle.
In addition to her parents, Stephen and Della Bennish; she was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Pirpavel, her brother, Joe Bennish, and her granddaughter, Maci Lee Brendlinger.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.