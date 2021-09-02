Stephanie Watkins

Stephanie (Shaffer) Watkins, 67, of Commodore, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at her home.
She was the daughter of Stephen and Alice (George) Shaffer, born Nov. 26, 1953, in Braddock.
Stephanie loved to cook for the East Run Sportsman Club and the Dixonville Moose. She loved antiquing and going to yard sales. Stephanie’s greatest love was her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, James “Dude” Watkins and wife Stacey; one brother, James Shaffer and Rhonda; three sisters, Edna Airgood and husband William, Marian Lutz and husband Gary, and Margaret Demorest and husband Chuck; four grandchildren, Stephen Watkins, BreAnna Fulton and husband Matthew, Cole Watkins and Sophia Patterson; two great-grandchildren, Audan Fulton and Addilynn Fulton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James R. Watkins; and one son, Steve Watkins.
Friends will be received on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, with Stephanie’s funeral service following at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the East Mahoning Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.