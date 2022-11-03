Stephen A. Drahnak, 78, of Northern Cambria, passed away at home Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Born Dec. 17, 1943, in Hastings, he was the son of John S. and Mary (Petrus) Drahnak.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters-in-law Lois and Edith Drahnak.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Virginia (Pagano) Drahnak; daughter Laura (Basil) Fisanick, of Nicktown; Stephen (Stephanie) Drahnak Jr., of Indiana; and grandchildren Nick and Zoe Drahnak. Also surviving are brothers John Drahnak, of Ebensburg; Thomas (Linda) Drahnak, of Michigan; Joseph “Don” Drahnak, of Pittsburgh; sister Mary Lou Drahnak, of Ohio; sister-in-law Shirley Pagano, of St. Benedict; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Steve was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and a member of Carrolltown American Legion Post 506. He was formerly employed as a coal mine electrician at several local mines and later as an electrical instructor at Admiral Perry Vo-tech, as well as being a private electrician.
Steve enjoyed traveling with his wife, Virginia, to 49 states and numerous European countries.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. A military service will be conducted at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will follow at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 10 a.m., with Fr. Mark Groeger officiating. Inurnment will take place in St. Bernard Cemetery.