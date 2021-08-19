Stephen A. Nahalka Jr., 62, of Black Lick, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The son of Stephen A. Nahalka Sr. and Charlotte (Kellar) Nahalka, he was born July 13, 1959, in Indiana.
Steve graduated from Blairsville High School and was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville. He enjoyed helping people with their yard work.
Surviving are his sister, Margaret Dilts (Cecil), of Black Lick, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; and two sisters, Mary Gurgon and Betty Pierce.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Prayers of transfer will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Coral.
