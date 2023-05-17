Stephen Anthony Andrascik, 73, of Brush Valley, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was the son of George and June Andrascik and was born Nov. 2, 1949, in Indiana.
Stephen served in the U.S. Army, 1st Battalion, 3rd Infantry (Old Guard) based in Arlington, Va. He was a member of the Honor Guard serving at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery, Lyndon B. Johnson’s and Harry F. Truman’s funerals, and state dinners at the White House.
Stephen was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption, and was employed by R&P Coal Company for 26 years and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor for 10 years.
Stephen was an avid historian and loved the Civil War and had a business making and selling Civil War miniatures at craft shows across western Pennsylvania. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter and especially loved hunting whitetail deer.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pat (Bencic) Andrascik; his son, Daniel Andrascik and wife, Rebecca, of Pittsburgh; his brother, John Andrascik and wife, Connie; his sisters-in-law, Helen Mehus, Fran and husband, Rich Strong, and Amy Bencic. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his brothers George and Cary Andrascik; and his brothers-in-law Bruce Mehus and John Bencic.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to 365 Hospice staff, especially Deb and Candy for their exceptional care and compassion.
Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A blessing service will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption, Coral Site. Interment to follow in the St. Louis Cemetery, Lucernemines, where graveside military rites will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Gettysburg Foundation.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook, for directions, or to make a donation to the www.gettyburgfoundation. org in Stephen’s name.
