Stephen C. “Boom” Harshyne, 69, of Yorba Linda, Calif., passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
The son of John M. and Victoria K. (Drawl) Harshyne, he was born May 27, 1952.
He graduated from Homer-Center High School and was an employee of AT&T for over 35 years before he retired. He had a passion for golf and a love for life.
Surviving are his two nieces, Amy M. Enterline (Mark), of Blairsville, and Victoria L. Barelick (David), of Indiana, and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Patricia Harshyne Johns and Kathryn Harshyne; and a brother, John Harshyne.
Per his request, there will be no services. He will be laid to rest in St. Louis Cemetery, Lucernemines.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is the local funeral home in charge of arrangements.