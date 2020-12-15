Stephen C. Cerovich Jr., 80, of Josephine, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Born Oct. 13, 1940, in Coral, he was the son of Stephen and Johanna (Jennie) Cerovich.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish; Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1488; and Blairsville Elks No. 406. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was retired but kept busy working at the Chestnut Ridge Golf & Resort as a groundsman.
Surviving are his sons, Stephen C. Cerovich III, of Odessa, Fla., and Anthony J. Cerovich and wife Brenda, of Temecula, Calif.; and daughters, Patricia A. Brown, and husband George, of Strongstown, and Jennifer L. Cerovich, of Josephine.
He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Johanna (Jennie) Cerovich; his wife of 60 years, Nancy C. Cerovich; his daughter, Johanna E. Cerovich; and his sister, Darlene Ferrante.
A special thank you to the nurses on the seventh floor at IRMC for the compassion and care they gave to both him and the family in his time of need.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be held today at noon at St. Francis Cemetery, Coral. The Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, has been entrusted with arrangements.