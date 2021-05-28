Stephen G. Budinsky, 101, formerly of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the Presbyterian Home, Oakmont.
He was born Dec. 13, 1919, at Brier Hill, a son of Andrew and Sophia Slanina Budinsky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Clougherty Budinsky; and siblings Dorothy Budinsky, Eleanor Fagan, Joseph W. Budinsky, Edward F. Budinsky, John Budinsky and Albert Budinsky.
Stephen is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Duke; brother Robert Budinsky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stephen proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, Indiana, and was a former member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Republic.
Stephen’s family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Kish-Fabry Funeral Home Inc., 19 Legion St., Republic, where prayers of transfer will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (Footedale worship site), with Father William Berkey as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Republic.
