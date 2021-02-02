Stephen G. Fairman, 71, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Fernandina Beach, Fla., surrounded by his children.
A native of Indiana, Steve proudly served as a Marine “Tunnel Rat” in the Vietnam War, earning a Purple Heart during his tour. Employed for over 30 years within the natural gas industry, he realized his lifelong dream of retiring in Florida in 2011 with his beloved wife and family of rescue pets. Well-known throughout his community, Steve could often be seen driving his classic car through the neighborhood, waving to friends and keeping a watchful eye out for alligators.
He will be remembered by his children for his love of reading, his willingness to be involved in everything from Little League to ballroom dancing, and his eternally dry, sarcastic sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by parents, Gerald Fairman and Lillian LaRue Stewart, and wife, Reed Booth-Fairman.
Stephen is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Christopher); son, Stephen Jr. (Kristy); and grandchildren, Josephine and June. He is also survived by sisters, Cynthia Mowry (David), and Lauren Havko (Fred), along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Private interment will be held at a later date for immediate family and friends only. Memorial donations on behalf of Stephen can be made to Four Footed Friends at 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701, (724) 349-1144, or the Semper Fi & America’s Fund (semperfifund.org).
