Stephen J. Takach Jr.

Stephen J. “Steve” Takach Jr., 72, of Indiana, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Detroit, Mich., on March 5, 1950, to Stephen J. Takach Sr. and Irene (Blevins) Takach.
Steve grew up in the Indiana area, graduating from Indiana High School in 1968 and then from Penn State University. He was employed by R&P Coal Company as a project engineer.
Steve is survived by his son, Matthew J. Takach, of Indiana; daughter, Erin A. Takach, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Toby and Hunter Takach and Paxton Carns; siblings, Tony (fiancé Fay Kercher) Takach, of Florida, and Terry (Jim) Gahagan, of South Carolina; as well as a daughter-in-law, Misty Shank Takach.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his wife and soul mate, Linda S. (Lutton) Takach, on June 7, 2003.
At Steve’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home. Private burial will take place in Blairsville Cemetery.
