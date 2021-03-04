Stephen Leon Gootman, 80, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, while at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital, Johnstown.
The son of Samuel and Betty (Wexler) Gootman, he was born April 11, 1940, in Philadelphia.
Mr. Gootman was a graduate of Overbrook High School in Philadelphia. He had been employed by Montgomery Ward for 23 years. Mr. Gootman was a member of the Jehovah’s Witness and volunteered teaching the Bible.
Surviving are a niece, Adrienne (Rick) Barhydt, and a nephew, Gerald Rubin.
Preceding Mr. Gootman in death were his parents; wife Audrey (Adams) Gootman and a sister, Phyllis Rubin.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.