Stephen M. Martinak

Stephen Michael Martinak, 54, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed from this life to the next on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Born Sept. 12, 1965, Stephen was the son of Dorothy (Martinak) McMullen and Joseph Martinak, both of Five Points, Indiana County.
Stephen graduated from Marion Center High School in 1984 and briefly attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
In 1992 he moved to Knoxville, Tenn. Stephen worked with a variety of employers in the Knoxville area, the last as maintenance supervisor for a large apartment complex.
Stephen was with his husband, Larry Harness, for over 19 years.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy (Martinak) McMullen, and five siblings.
Stephen not only cheered up a room, he cheered up the world and will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be announced at a later date.