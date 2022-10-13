Stephen M. Wilkins, 50, of Red Lion, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 2, 2022. He was the loving companion of Tammy Rosenblatt; they shared over 12 years together.
Steve was born in Indiana on Aug. 22, 1972, and spent his childhood in Indiana County, near Clymer. He graduated from Penns Manor High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He began his early career as an assistant manager for Sheetz and later moved to York County to accept a position with Shipley Oil as store manager and district manager.
He spent his time before moving to York living with his parents, Michael Wilkins, Linda (O’Neill) Wilkins and his sister Stephanie Wilkins. He enjoyed watching movies, spending time with family, cooking on the grill and took pride in all that he did, especially his yard. He also loved his two dogs, Bentley and Penelope. Steve was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his fiancé Tammy, Steve is survived by his parents Michael and Linda Wilkins, of Clymer; his sister Stephanie Wilkins, of Philipsburg; Tammy’s children Lexy Rosenblatt and fiancé Nick Demmitt and Tony Rosenblatt; and Tammy’s seven grandchildren of York County, all of whom Steve loved and accepted as his own.
Steve was preceded in death by Tammy’s son Richard Stough, who Steve also took into his family as one of his own.
A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at a later date under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., of East York.
