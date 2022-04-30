Stephen Mester Jr., 78, of Indiana, formerly of Homer City, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022.
He was born in Homer City to Steve and Anna (Sabatos) Mester, on Jan. 4, 1944.
Steve was a 1962 graduate of Homer Center High School and worked for Robertshaw Fulton, then as a coal miner until retirement when he worked as a delivery driver for various medical supply companies. In his younger years, he spent his free time coaching girls’ softball. He also loved collecting movies and art, and watching Pirates and Steelers games. Among his greatest joys was his love for dogs.
Surviving Steve are his brother, John (Cathy) Mester, of Brookville; nieces, Glenda Rupert-Mester and her husband, Chad Miller, of Jeannette; Aimee Blochberger, of Lancaster; Kristen Miller, of Marengo, Iowa; and Connie (Tim) Huffman, of Georgia; nephews, Joseph (Anne) Grego, of State College, and Andrew (James) Grego, of California; brother-in-law, Joe Grego, of State College; sister-in-law, Glenda Rupert, of Greensburg; and numerous cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a sister, Julianne Grego, and a brother, Michael Mester.
At Steve’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home. Burial will be take place at St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
