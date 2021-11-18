Stephen T. 'STP' Polinsky

Stephen Thomas “STP” Polinsky, 78, of Homer City, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of Steve and Helen Polinsky and was born Feb. 1, 1943, in Indiana.
Steve was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Graceton Coral Sportsman Club, Sons of Italy Club Savoy and the Red Barn Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and metal work. He was retired from FMC.
Steve was a United States Navy veteran, MM2 from 1961 to 1965, and served aboard the USS Little Rock. He was a member of the VFW and the Homer City American Legion Post #493, where he served on the Honor Guard.
He is survived by his sons, Brian and wife, Maria, of Pittsburgh, and Mark and wife, Andrea, of Austin, Texas; and his grandson Matthew, of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Steve, Nicole, Curtis, Tracy, Danielle and Keith; and his sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Bill Troxell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Polinsky; his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Eric Burdon; and his mother- and father-in-law, Gertrude and Raymond Troxell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Church, Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral, with interment to follow in the St. Francis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to USS Little Rock Association: https://www.usslittlerock.org/paypal_payments.html
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to make a donation to USS Little Rock Association or to sign the online guestbook.