Steve A. 'Manahooney' Miller

Steve Allen “Manahooney” Miller, 57, of Indiana, formerly of Armagh, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at IRMC surrounded by his family.
He was born July 29, 1964, in Meyersdale, the son of Alice Miller Rocha, of Cramer, and Wilbur Allen “Al” Miller, who preceded him in death. He was married to Dawn Miller, of Indiana.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He attended Heart of Grace Ministry. He was formerly employed at Waste Management for 10 years, and before that he was employed at Appalachian Well Service for six years and many years at Sears Auto Center of Indiana. He was a former member of Seward and Clyde Volunteer Fire Companies.
He is survived by wife of 23 years, Dawn; their children, Christopher Miller (Emily), of Kentucky, Katrina (Miller) Nesbit (Ken), of Kentucky, and Chevelle Miller, of Indiana; along with his grandchildren, Owen and Noah Miller and Cora Yarnal, of Kentucky; his two sisters, Darlene Griffith, of Greensburg, and Brenda Goodlin (Keith), of New Florence; brother, Gary Altmiller, of Warminster; as well by numerous nieces and nephews and family and friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Remington Yarnal; his great-nephew, Michael Norris; and his best friends, Richard Sawyer II and James Shaulis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until the time of service at 8 p.m. on Monday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. Pastors Larry and Lorraine Henry are officiating.
