It is with profound sadness that the family of Steve Lazor announces his passing on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Charleston, S.C., while surrounded by the love of family.
He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by those people who brought the greatest joy to his life: fiancée Patricia Marshall; daughters Nicole Lazor (and Bryan Lockmer) and Taryn Sabbia (and Chris); granddaughter Aubrey Sabbia; parents Alex and Jean Lazor; and sister Betsy Miller (and Lee). He is also survived by the “step” children he treasured: Stephanie and Josh Shipley and Jared and Sara Kamerer.
Steve’s children will be left with a void in their hearts that will never be able to be filled. Their biggest supporter, Steve never missed the opportunity to be part of any moment in their lives. Nicole and Taryn cherished their time spent with their father and hope that his legacy will live on through them. They know that he will continue to watch over them throughout the rest of their lives.
His soul mate, partner, and best friend Patty, who he supported and encouraged with his unwavering love and commitment, has been left with a wealth of memories which will help provide comfort and peace in the days and years ahead.
Steve felt blessed to have so many children in his life. He was eager to meet his new granddaughter, Aubrey, and enjoyed spending time with his stepgrandchildren, Max, Avery, Maya, Evan and Alex. He also treasured his time spent with his nieces, Alesha (and Jeremy) Daugherty and their children, Morgan and Kallon, and Ashley (and Bryan) Treese and their children Cortlynn and Raelynn.
His many friends and co-workers in both Indiana and Bluffton, S.C., will also feel his loss. His neighbors, Dina and Derrick, will miss the patio get-togethers, the laughter and the numerous stories shared.
Steve worked for many years at Halliburton and eventually started his own building and remodeling business in Indiana. His father, Alex, instilled in him a strong work ethic and taught him a craft that he loved. Upon his move to Bluffton, S.C., Steve worked at Eagles Point and Crescent Point and most recently at Berkeley Hall Communities and Golf Course as assistant manager of facilities maintenance. He loved the freedom and autonomy that these jobs brought him, and he got to enjoy the beautiful weather while working.
Steve was also an avid animal lover and enjoyed the companionship of several pets during his lifetime. Most recently, his 2-year-old toy Australian Shepherd, Maverick, and his cat, Bailey, kept him on his toes.
Steve was a member of the Moose, Eagles and Elks and enjoyed playing golf at the VFW. He always had many stories to tell.
Friends and family will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home in Indiana. A service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating. The family asks that face coverings be worn and that social distancing be practiced.