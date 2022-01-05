Steve N. “Whitey” Metro, 89, of Sagamore, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 6, 1932, in Sagamore, to George and Mary (Hospodar) Metro.
Steve was a member of St. Jude Thaddeus Byzantine Catholic Church in Ernest and was a former member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Sagamore until its closing in July 2004. He was also a member of VFW Post 6555 and the American Legion Post 523. Steve served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Roberta A. (Watt) Metro; two daughters, Patty (Dan) Hill and Pam (Mike) Hill; son, Steve Metro; five grandchildren, Lori Hill, Daniel (Paige) Hill, Michael (Brittany) Hill, Justin (Whitney) Hill and Cody (Allison) Metro; seven great-grandchildren, Dylan and Elizabeth Shankle, Monroe Hill, Roman Hill, Jaysa Hill, Bella Hill, and Owen Metro.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Metro, Anna Rosenthal, Margaret Honkus, Michael Metro, John Metro, infant George, Paul Metro, George Metro and Martha Ondich.
The visitation and funeral Mass will be held privately. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery in Sagamore.
Arrangements are being handled by the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.