Steve Tuorinsky, 83, of Penn Run, died June 7, 2023. Born June 1, 1940, Steve was a son of George and Caroline (Clark) Tuorinsky. His late wife, Ila M. (Bernard) Tuorinsky, preceded him in death in May 2022.
He was a graduate of Marion Center High School. He was the former owner and operator of Tuorinsky Excavation. He also worked as part of the Cherryhill Township crew for nearly 20 years.
An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his children Steven Tuorinsky and Damon Tuorinsky (Brenda), both of Penn Run; his siblings John Tuorinsky, Betty Coudriet and Laura Fryer; and his grandchildren Brent and Evan Tuorinsky.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Nancy Bianucci.
In accordance with Steve’s wishes, there will be no service. Arrangements are entrusted to Evergreen Cremations. Online condolences may be offered by visiting evergreencremations.net.
