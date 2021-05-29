Steven Bertness

Steven Lowell Bertness, 60, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Missoula, Mont.
He was born Oct. 5, 1960, in Moorhead, Minn., to Charles H. Bertness and Joyce M. (Harms) Bertness Schmidt.
Steve lived with his wife of nearly 18 years, Darci Coffman, in Clinton, Mont., in recent years and before that in the Tri-Cities, Wash. They had no children but shared their homes with four wonderful exchange students and a procession of pets.
Steve always was a person who knew how to have a good time! He learned to appreciate outdoor pursuits as a child, from fishing and hunting with his grandpa and uncles to golfing at the local course. In high school in Indiana, he participated in basketball, baseball and track, and later, rugby. He knew how to savor a beer or good scotch, and he was fascinated with saltwater aquariums. He got a lot out of his travels as well, likely influenced in that by his dad, Charlie.
Steve took early retirement from his work as a certified industrial hygienist (safety professional) with the U.S. Department of Energy in 2013. This allowed him more time to do the things he liked to do, though he was never a person to rush or be busy. Flyfishing, golf, hunting and TV watching were his primary hobbies. He also regularly donated blood to the Red Cross and was the primary chauffeur for their exchange students.
Steve had a strong voice and a zest for life. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed being generous to his loved ones. He could also be touchy and rather opinionated. Steve was and always will be a memorable and much-loved husband, son, brother, host-dad and friend.
Steve’s otherwise good health took a sudden turn in January due to multiple complications of previously unknown stage 4 lung cancer. He is survived by his wife, Darci; his mother, Joyce, and stepfather, Rollie Schmidt; his sister, Kris, and brother-in-law, William; his brother, Mike, and sister-in-law, Denise; and numerous step-siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life was held on May 8 at Steve’s and Darci’s home in Clinton.
Steve was cremated by Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies in Missoula.