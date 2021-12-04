Steven M. McIntyre, 36, of New Kensington, formerly of Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
He was the beloved son of Ruth (Crock) McIntyre and the late Harry McIntyre. He was the father of Ethan McIntyre; the brother of Maggie (Andrew) McIntyre-Fisk, Keith McIntyre, Anthony McIntyre and the late Robbie McIntyre.
Steve enjoyed playing video games and sports, especially baseball.
Friends and relatives are invited to a committal service in the chapel of Lakewood Memorial Gardens, 943 Route 910, Cheswick, on Friday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for their discretion.
Arrangements entrusted to Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services Inc., Oakmont.