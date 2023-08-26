Steven Paul McCloskey, 26, of Homer City, unexpectedly went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
He was born Sept. 18, 1996, the son of Paul McCloskey and Theresa (Kuhar) McCloskey.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kenneth Sr. and Delores McCloskey; maternal grandparents Frank and Dorothy Kuhar; uncles Frank and Doug Kuhar; cousins Joshua and Hunter McCloskey; and his beloved dogs Duke, Bandit and Killer.
He is survived by his parents; his son, Hendrix; girlfriend Kaity and her son, Ashton; siblings Nicole (Tim) and Mark (Avery); nephews Jameson, Anthony, Ryker and Drakko; paternal aunts and uncles Mary (Dave), Dale (Dag), Mike (Terrie), Diane (Frank), Beth (Dave) and Joey (Diana); maternal aunts and uncles Mary (Mike), Ralph and Laurie; aunt Cindy (Frank’s widow); numerous cousins, friends and his beloved dogs, Caezer, Luis, Roxy and Blu.
He worked side by side with his dad and uncle Mike at McCloskey’s Garage, as a mechanic, and he loved every moment of it. He was an active member of New Life Community Church of Indiana and Tuesday Night Turning Point, a homegroup. He volunteered at the soup kitchen and tried to help anyone he could who was struggling in life. He was a kind, caring and funny person who loved his many dogs. He was thankful for Anthony Montagna, who was a special friend who helped him with his sobriety. He had a complicated life that finally came to a turning point; he fought hard and was so strong to become the wonderful inspirational person that he was. He loved the new life that he was living. He was living life to the fullest and was the happiest he had been for a long time. When he smiled, his whole face and his beaming sky-blue eyes would just light up.
Steven enjoyed being with his family, spending time with his girlfriend, dad, mom, siblings and especially his nephews. He loved riding motorcycles and going riding with his family and friends. Our hearts are so broken that his life was taken away so soon after he really began to enjoy his life. He was so young, and he had so much more that he wanted to do and experience, he had so much more life to live. We are all so proud of him for his accomplishments and couldn’t wait to see what was in the next chapter of his life. We will miss your hugs, your smile, your positive attitude and everything about you. You will never be forgotten, and we know you will be watching over all of us. Give all our other angels a hug from us until we see you and them again.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Bowser-Ondriezek Funeral Home, Nanty-Glo, with the service to immediately follow. The service will be performed by the Rev. David Henderson.
