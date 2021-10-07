Steven “Sparky” Beskid Jr., 80, of Coral, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, peacefully at his home. He was the son of Steven and Stella Mae (McAdoo) Beskid Sr. and was born Feb. 21, 1941, in Graceton.
Steven was retired from Falcon Drilling and Trucking. He enjoyed his retirement and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed woodworking, traveling and flea market finds. Steven proudly served in the United States Army 173rd Airborne Paratroopers and was a United States Army Vietnam veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda; his daughters, Michelle and husband Mark Sandolfini, of Strongstown, and Marcia and husband Bradley Boyer, of Indiana; and his son, Robert Beskid, of Homer City. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Betty Karpacs, of Homer City; Nancy and husband Paul McQuillen, of Morrisdale; Mary Lyman, of Homer City; Georgiann Courtney, of Arizona; John and wife Betty, of Homer City; Larry and wife Beth, of Penn Run; William (Bill) and wife Patsy, of Homer City; Kathy, of Blairsville; and Joe, of Homer City. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Samantha Sandolfini.
Friends will be received Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A blessing service will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For directions, to order flowers or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowserfh.com.