Sudie Paige Baughman, 66, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at her home in Indiana, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 30, 1955, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Frank “Punty” Galonis and Melba (Cameron) Galonis.
For years Sudie worked as an LPN for various family-owned nursing homes, Scenery Hill and Cameron Manor, which is now known as Beacon Ridge.
She later became a registered nurse after attending Westmoreland County Community College and continued to work with her family.
She was very passionate about health care; it was her reason for being. Helping others was who Sudie was to her core, whether it was in her family’s nursing homes or a stranger on the street.
She was a champion roller-skater in her younger years, a member of a bowling league at Patterson Lanes for many years, and she loved to travel all over.
Sudie will be missed by her children, Danny Lewis, of Indiana, and Tawnia Reininger (Matt), of Indiana. She will also be remembered by her four grandchildren, Maddie Lewis, Gracie Lewis, Ronin Reininger and Jackson Lewis; and her brother, Frank Galonis, of Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Service arrangements will be scheduled for a later date at the convenience of the family.
The Baughman family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana.
