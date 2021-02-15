Sue Tuholsky, 80, of Indiana, passed on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, after an extended illness.
Sue grew up in Paducah, Ky., and graduated from Tilghman High School in the first integrated graduating class of 1958. She was married in 1959 to her late husband, Joseph, for 59 years after meeting on a blind date. They moved to Covington, Va., from 1960 until 1973 when the family moved to Oak Hill, W.Va. She and Joe retired in 2000 to Gray, Tenn., and ultimately moved to Indiana in 2007.
Outside of caring for her family, she was active at church and her kids’ schools/sports activities. She participated in women’s bowling leagues, Bible study, church Altar Guild and luncheons. She worked as a secretary at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, receptionist, babysitter and lastly as a medical records clerk at Plateau Medical Center. After retirement, she volunteered at Johnson City Medical Center and Indiana Regional Medical Center.
As a double breast cancer and colon cancer survivor, she participated in Race for the Cure and Relay for Life. Sue never met a young child or dessert she didn’t like and enjoyed a good barbecue with friends. Sitting on North Carolina beaches with a book in her hand, enjoying the sun and salt air was her favorite vacation. Resilience was her most amazing trait in recent years.
She was preceded in death by her caregiver husband Joseph, her stepmother, Edna Fletcher, her father, William Fletcher, brother-in-law Ray Tuholsky Sr., in-laws Joseph Sr. and Regina Tuholsky, nephew Ray Tuholsky Jr., niece Rene Madsen, her mother, Marie Malcom and sister Fairy Crenshaw.
Sue is survived by her three children, Mark (Bev), of Joppa, Md.; Jennifer Minnick (Ronnie), of Fall Branch, Tenn.; and Amy Pesci (Lou), of Indiana. Her dearly loved grandchildren are Chrissy Oswald (Brian), of Maryland; Ashley Schwandt, of Tennessee; and Megan and Louie Pesci, of Indiana. Her bonus great-grandsons are Maddex Rodgers, of Maryland and Lucas Schwandt, of Tennessee. Her siblings are Jannie Washburn (Roy) and half-brother Bill Fletcher (Doris), both of Benton, Ky. She has two sisters-in-law, Christine Hartung (Bill), of Bellbrook, Ohio, and Evonne Tuholsky, of Avon, Minn., and her Aunt Betty Fletcher, of Greenville, Tenn. There are many other nieces and nephews who she also loved.
Many close friends included Liz Frank, Marilyn Herbruck, caregiver Maria Jackson, Imogene Scarbro, Peg Smith, the late Joyce Scruggs, Gail Spooner and Barb Wilson.
Sue’s family would like to give a special thank you to the entire staff at Maple Valley Personal Care Home who provided excellent care since 2019.
There will be a private funeral held at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana, officiated by Pastor Steve Bond. A memorial celebration will be held on a later date. Arrangements will be handled by Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. Online condolences may be made at lefdahlfuneralhome.com.
Correspondences may be sent c/o 11 Windsor St., Indiana, PA 15701. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 Ridge Ave., Homer City, PA 15748 or VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road #3000, Indiana, PA 15701.