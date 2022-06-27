Susan Alexander, 102, of Penn Run, previously of Indiana and Graceton, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Cambria Care Center, Ebensburg.
She was the daughter of Joseph and Susan (Vasil) Horchar and was born Nov. 27, 1919, in Coral.
Susan was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, Homer City.
In her younger years, after completing her education at Graceton schools of the Laura Lamar school district, she went to work in New York City and New Jersey, where she worked as a domestic. She joined her sisters, Kate and Ann, there. Following that, she moved to Philadelphia, where she was employed at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital as a nurse’s aide and later at a mint candy company.
She met and married her husband, Charles R. Alexander, in Philadelphia at the naval station chapel during World War II. When her husband was transferred to California to serve on The Montaray, they moved to San Francisco, Calif., and later Oakland, Calif.
Susan was always friendly and gracious and made many friends during her life. She was quiet at times but loved to be with her friends and especially her family.
While in California, she had her first born, Clayton G. Alexander, in 1945 and was very brave being alone as all the wives were during the war.
At the end of the war, they moved to Evansville, Ind., and Florida before returning to Graceton. In 1948 during a winter blizzard, she gave birth at Indiana Hospital to their second child, Sandra S. Alexander.
After her daughter was in school, she went to work in Indiana. She was employed at the Capital Restaurant, Beatty’s Bakery and retired from the Holiday Inn in Indiana.
Susan enjoyed knitting, embroidery, baking, word search puzzles, bingo, spending time outside on the swing, watching and attending movies, and going to the Two Lick Valley Social Center in Clymer and the Red Barn Social club, of which she was a member.
Sue’s greatest enjoyment was being with her family, grandchildren and their spouses, Craig (Suzanne), Eric (Sonja) and Kyleen (Dwayne); great-grandchildren Alex (Noelle), Taylor, Lauren, Kinsley and Aubrey; and great-great-grandchildren, twins, Marguax and Dakota.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and great-aunt. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Even though she was 102, we wish the time spent with her could have been longer.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra S. (Richard) Burkley, of Penn Run; grandchildren, Richard Craig (Suzanne) Burkley, of Glenshaw; Eric M. (Sonja) Burkley, of Irwin; and Kyleen S. (Dwayne) Ressler, of Strongstown.
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Alex H. Burkley (Noelle), Taylor M. Burkley, Lauren N. and Kinsley M. Burkley and Aubrey S. Ressler; great-great-grandchildren, twins, Marguax and Dakota Burkley, of Pittsburgh; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Clayton G. Alexander; her siblings: infant brother, Stephen; sisters, Kathyrn Daskivich, Anna Horchor and Margaret Pramik; and brother, Joseph Horchor. She was also preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, John Daskivich and Joseph Pramik; her sister-in-law, Esther Horchor; and her nephew, Richard (Dick) Daskivich.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Homer City.
A Panachida will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Friends will also be received Wednesday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. at SS. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, Homer City. Interment to follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or Two Lick Valley Social Center, Clymer.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook, for directions or to make a donation to a charity in Susan’s name.