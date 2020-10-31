Susan Benamati, 69, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of George and Sarah (Reed) Leary, she was born Dec. 1, 1950, in Indiana.
Susan was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Indiana. She was employed for 30 years as a rural mail carrier and was co-owner of Benamati’s Creekside Convenience.
Susan loved to travel with her husband, Robert, across the country, sightseeing and visiting with family and friends. Susan and Robert were snowbirds and spent much of the winter in Florida.
She enjoyed being outdoors, even if only to complete yard work, but especially enjoyed swimming.
One of Susan’s latest projects was assisting UTapao Alumni Association with restoration work on a B-52 displayed at Yankee Air Museum at Willow Run Airport.
Susan will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who courageously fought and won a year-long battle with cancer.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Benamati, Indiana; children Michelle Solloway and her husband, Neil, Oxford; Benjamin Benamati and his wife, Emily, Indiana; and Jason Benamati and his significant other, Lynn Stephens, Indiana; grandchildren Josephine and Gabriel Benamati, Muncy; Giulianna Benamati, Indiana; George Benamati, Indiana; Logan Stephens, Indiana; Brittany Stephens, Florida; Carissa Schreiber, New York City; and Sarah Solloway, Oxford; sister Sally Ann Deabenderfer and her husband, Pat, Satellite Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Angelina.
A private funeral service will be held Monday at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.