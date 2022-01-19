Susan C. London, 57, of Armstrong Township, Indiana County, died at her home Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Born, July 10, 1964, in Punxsutawney, she was a daughter of David Lee London, of Harrison City, and Karen Lee Staley.
Susan graduated from Punxsutawney High School and went on to get an associate’s degree. She had worked at EZ Mart in Indiana for six years.
Susan enjoyed camping, playing cards, swimming, going to the beach and working. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Meagan White (Daniel), of Indiana; Ryan White, of Indiana; and Alysha McKendrick, of Homer City; and by her father, David London, of Harrison City. Susan’s sister is Dianne Starry (Dan), of Somerset. She is also survived by her boyfriend, Wayne Lingenfelter, as well as her nine grandchildren: Arianna Foreman; Joseph McKendrick; Noah Greenlee; Lucas McKendrick; Daniel Rowe Jr.; Connor White; Peyton McKendrick; Zane White; and Genahcee White.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Staley, and by all four grandparents.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Susan's cremation was handled by the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana.