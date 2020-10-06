Susan E. Fello

Susan (Susie) Fello, 69, of Indiana, passed away
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, after an extended illness.
Susie was a well-known and a beloved sixth-grade teacher in the Indiana Area School District and a professor of middle level education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Susie’s greatest purpose was in helping to shape minds and inspire students to love both learning and teaching. Her enthusiasm for life was unprecedented, and her smile was always big and sincere. She made everyone feel seen and understood, and always made herself available to listen. As a mother and a beloved “Nana” to her grandchildren, she was sweet, funny and generous beyond measure. She will be remembered by many as pure sunshine.
Susie is survived by her father, Earl Cravener; her partner of six years, Karl Nagle; daughters, Jennica Mills, Shannon Fello and Renee Ghelarducci (Bruce); sons, Richard Fello (Heather) and Joseph Fello (Sherri); brothers, Gary Kohr-Cravener (Stephen) and Joe Cravener (Barbara); sister, Ruthie Moyer (Jim); as well as grandchildren, Bailey, Kenzie, Gavin and Addison; nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Rob Fello (Marian).
Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (Rich) Fello; her mother, B. Nadine Cravener; and infant son, Justin Roy Mills.
Susie’s family requests that contributions be made in her name to one of her favorite charities, the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224 or to the research foundation for myelofibrosis (mpnresearchfound ation.org) MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1870 Chicago, IL 60601.
A celebration of Susie’s life will be announced at a future date.