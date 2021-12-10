Susan F. Miller, 77, of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Indian Haven, Indiana.
Susan was born Sept. 3, 1944, in Indiana, the daughter of Andrew Miller and Ruth (Henry) Miller.
Susan graduated from the Presbyterian School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse in Indiana County. She enjoyed volunteering at various events giving out vaccines. Susan was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville. She was a past president for the historical society and was a former member of the Quota Club. She loved her garden, traveling, reading, visiting her friends and the many years she spent in Vermont.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Gibson and husband Philip, Coral Springs, Fla.; brothers, Drew Miller and wife Karin, Blairsville; Matt Miller and fiance Mary Anne, Milton, Del.; and Gib Miller and wife Mary, Pittsburgh; nieces and nephews Andrew and Nicole, Ian and wife Jessica, Emily and husband Mike, Seth and Lola, Aric and wife Caroline, Tess and husband Jake, and Adam and Miranda; as well as five great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Miller and Ruth (Henry) Miller, and a brother, Bruce Miller.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Arthur Dilg officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Blairsville Historical Society, 116 E. Campbell St., Blairsville, PA 15717 or a charity of your choice.