Susan K. Burkett

Susan Kay (Naugle) Burkett, 71, of New Florence, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana. The daughter of William W. and Elverda M. (Libengood) Naugle, she was born April 19, 1950, in Indiana. She was a member of Robinson Church of the Brethren and graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1968. She loved playing board games, liked word search puzzles and was an avid bingo player and bowler. Susan will be remembered for her laughter, dimples and her love of family and animals.
Surviving are her son, Brad Burkett (Tanya), of New Florence; two grandchildren, Macey and Jake; six siblings, Judy Bracken (Bill), of Chambersburg; Linda Burkett (Woody), of Bolivar; Pam Kobak, of Blairsville; William Naugle (Linda), of Tyrone; David Naugle (Roxanne), of Washington; and Bonnie Brett (Dale), of Robinson; two sisters-in-law, Carol Tracey, of Waxhaw, N.C., and Charlotte Burkett, of Robinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin R. Burkett, in 1999; a son, Jason Burkett, in 2012; a sister, Cindy Naugle; and two brothers-in-law, Fred Kobak and Don Burkett.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Kim Sisitki officiating. Interment will be in Germany Lutheran Cemetery, West Wheatfield Township. A special thank you to her caregivers, Diana, Cindy and family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701, in memory of Susan. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.