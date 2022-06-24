Susan Kim Shick, 66, of Plumville, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her residence.
The daughter of Clarence and Peggy Ann (Jones) Henrickson, she was born Feb. 10, 1956, in Kent County, Del.
Susan was a 1974 graduate of Marion Center Area High School. Her interests included baking, reading, gardening and her dogs.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her husband, Jayme Shick, whom she wed Sept. 1, 1990; daughter, Mallory (Brad) Balogh, of Indiana; grandchild, Ezreal Balogh, of Indiana; brothers, Tom (Vivian), of Arizona; Alan, of California; Chris, of Washington; Joe (MaryAnn), of Kentucky; and John (Bonnie), of Florida; and a sister, Melissa (Norm) Duerden, of Hawaii.
Preceding Susan in death were her parents and a brother, Jan.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.