Susan Marie Douglass, 62, of Indiana, loving wife, sister, mother, aunt, stepmom and grammy, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
She was chosen, loved and raised by Richard Owen (Jean) and Dorothy Lee, of California. She was born of Pete (Alice) and Myra Criss, of Ohio. She was also preceded in death by her brothers David and Timothy Criss.
Susan was a woman of strong faith who never faltered despite tremendous obstacles. She was a prayerful woman who spread love and joy to all who knew her. Susan loved sitting on her porch enjoying her wind chimes, listening to gospel music, attending church virtually, spending time with Richard, and fellowship with family and friends. Nothing gave her greater joy than being present with the people she loved. She lived her life with a heart of thanksgiving and was the eternal optimist. While our hearts are heavy, we rejoice knowing that she has been made whole by our Heavenly Father and reunited with her earthly father.
Susan is survived by her loving and loyal husband Richard; her three siblings: Greg Lee, Deborah Lee (Wendy) and Richard Lee, all of California; her four children: Randi Crowe (William), of Colorado, Ryanne Tejeda, of California, Matthew Tejeda (Samantha), of North Carolina, and Michael Tejeda, of South Carolina; her five stepchildren: Maryanne Douglass, of Florida, Thomas Douglass, of Pennsylvania, Chrissy Douglass, of Pennsylvania, Evan Douglass, of Florida, and Brian Douglass, of Florida; her 14 grandchildren: Sidney Pennell, Brynlee Tejeda, Eila Vogel, Mackenzie Crowe, Isabella Pennell, Cameron Crowe, Palmer Tejeda, Phoenix Tejeda, Allyssa Marie Douglass, Jayden Douglass, Madison Douglass, TK Douglass, Mallory Douglass and Mikaela Douglass; her great-grandson, Tyler Douglass; nieces and nephews; countless friends who became family; and her sweet service dog, Huxley.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Lefdahl Chapel. Masks and social distancing will be required as per CDC recommendations. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Penn Hospice for their support and care they gave to Susan and our family. We would also like to thank VNA of Indiana for their years of nursing services. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to MitoAction at www.give.mitoaction.org or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.
“For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” — Philippians 1:21 KJV
“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” — Psalm 23:6 KJV