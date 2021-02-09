Susan M. Smeltzer, 56, of Shelocta, passed away peacefully in her home after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Born May 24, 1964, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Clarence and Mildred (Healey) Coleman.
Susie was a 1982 graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School and grew up on the Coleman Dairy Farm. She married Gary Smeltzer on Feb. 24, 1990, and was a resident of the Iselin/Shelocta area all of her life.
She was a proud dairy farmer and also worked at Tractor Supply in Indiana as a general cashier, merchandise coordinator/“paperwork ninja,” retiring in 2017.
She loved playing volleyball, especially at the court her husband built her at their home. Susie most of all treasured the farming life, gardening, her dogs and her family. She was recently blessed with her cherished grandchildren, Seth Michael and Iris Sue. They both brought much joy to her life.
In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her sister, Vickie, at the young age of 3.
Susie is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Gary Smeltzer; children, Kimberly (Gary) Ziler and Samuel (Shannon) Smeltzer; two children by marriage, Sara (Don) McCoy and Angela Anthony; two grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Coleman; sisters, Kay Watson, Cheryl (Bill) Holman, Loretta (Terry) Ranck and Joyce (Mark) Klingensmith; nieces, nephews; and, last but not least, her beloved Boxer, Jersey.
The family will receive friends at Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg, on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.