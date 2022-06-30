On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Susan Marie Guerry, 58, of Homer City, passed away at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Susan was the beloved daughter of Betty and Louis Guerry. She was the loving sister of LuAnn. Susan loved her pet beagle, Lady.
She is survived by her aunts, Irene Boltz and Helen Ferry, and several cousins.
Susan was born June 18, 1964, and graduated from Homer-Center High School. She was employed at Hoss’s Steak and Seahouse in Indiana for 32 years. She was also employed by ICW Vocational Services Inc. and worked in the community. She participated in the “Best Buddies” program at IUP.
A special thanks to Arlene Bell, Chris Worcester and Renee Vargo. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Blessing Service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines Site. Entombment to follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.