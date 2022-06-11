Suzanne Hudson, RSM, 88, of Indiana, a member of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas and professor emerita at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home in Indiana.
The daughter of Francis E. and Mildred (Avril) Hudson, Suzanne was born Dec. 16, 1933, in Johnstown. She graduated from Mount Aloysius Academy in Cresson; Misericordia University (BA) in Dallas; and Marquette University (MA and Ph.D.) in Milwaukee, Wis.
Suzanne entered the Sisters of Mercy in 1951 and professed her final vows of poverty, chastity, obedience and service in 1958 at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of Mercy in Dallas. In September 2021, Sue celebrated her 70th anniversary as a Sister of Mercy.
During her many years of fruitful ministry, Sr. Suzanne taught at the elementary, high school and college level. She was a passionate, energetic teacher of English and lover of language and literature. When Suzanne officially retired from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2004, she had served as a member of the English Department for nearly 30 years.
In addition to her parents, Suzanne was preceded in death by her brother, Bob and her dearest friend, Sister Helen Mary Nagle, RSM. As an avid animal lover, Sue adopted many abandoned dogs and cats over the years, provided a loving environment for them and deeply mourned their passing.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jodi Hudson, of Westland, Mich., and her Sisters of Mercy.
The celebration of Suzanne’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana. Celebrant will be Suzanne’s close friend, the Rev. William J. Lechnar. Visitation will precede the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Sisters of Mercy Cemetery, Mount Aloysius College, Cresson.
Memorial contributions in Sue’s name may be sent to: St. Thomas More University Parish (Campus Ministry Efforts), 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana, PA 15701, or Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
