Suzanne M. (Hoover) Barto, 85, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Indiana on March 30, 1937, Suzanne was the daughter of Christopher C. and Anna M. (McLain) Hoover.
She was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church in Indiana and a long-time member of the USTA. Suzanne was a homemaker all her life and raised nine children. In her free time, she enjoyed horses, listening to Elvis, fishing and going to the Indiana County Fair to watch harness racing.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Jesse Barto, James Barto, Johnny Barto, Christine Mahan and husband Chris, Robert Barto and wife Chrissy, William Barto and wife Amy, Jerry Barto, Scott Barto and James Barto and wife Jackie; her brother, James Hoover and wife Nancy; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Barto was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and a sister.
Per Suzanne’s wishes, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Atwood Cemetery, Atwood.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
I come to the garden alone, while the dew is still on the roses. And the voice I hear, falling on my ear. The Son of God discloses. And He walks with me, and He talks with me. And He tells me I am His own. And the joy we share as we tarry there, none other has ever known.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.