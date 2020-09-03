Suzanne Rumbaugh, 74, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born July 19, 1946, to Charles and Dorothea (Innes) Bowser in Kittanning. Suzanne worked as the office manager for the Central Tax Bureau in Kittanning.
She was a member of Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years.
Suzanne is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald Rumbaugh; son, Greg (Rachel) Rumbaugh, of McCandless; four brothers, Charles (Janet) Bowser Jr., of Cedarburg, Wis.; Michael Bowser, of Butler; Stephen (Pam) Bowser, of Kittanning; and Jeffrey (Sharon) Bowser, of New Castle, Del.; two sisters, Dorothea Jagman and Lillian Bowser, both of Ford City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Deb Bowser.
Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church with Pastor Sheila Wadding officiating. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will take place in Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2540 Dayton Smicksburg Road, Dayton, PA 16222.