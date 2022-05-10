Suzanne “Susie” L. Oswald Cessna, 70, of Shelocta, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of August J. and Alberta L. Slaninko Oswald, she was born Feb. 25, 1952, in Indiana.
Susie was a graduate of Blairsville High School. She was a seamstress at Indiana Campus and the Blairsville Factory Outlet. She enjoyed Avon, crafting, crocheting, making afghans, gardening and taking her red convertible to the drive-in. Susie loved her dogs and treated them as though they were her children. She loved her horses and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew “Jim” James Cessna, of Shelocta, and her siblings, Nancy Kinosz and Raymond Oswald.
Susie was a second mom to her nieces and nephews: Ronnie, Arlene, Angie, Becky, Jeffrey, Valerie, Claudine, Gregory, Christine, Patricia, Madeline, David, Kitty, Jimmy, Joey, Richie and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Oswald, and a sister, Madeline Oswald.
Per the request of the family, there will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
