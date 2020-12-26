Sylvia J. Work

Heaven got an angel on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, when Sylvia Jean “Sis” (Leasure) Work passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Rochester Mills at age 82.
The daughter of Harry F. and Mary Belle (Ryen) Leasure, she was born on Dec. 3, 1938, in East Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
On June 27, 1959, she married Ronald “Bay” James Work Sr., and they shared over 47 years of marriage together until his death on Jan. 3, 2006.
Sis attended the Rochester Mills Methodist Church and in more recent years the Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church. She had previously worked at Rolo Jensen in Punxsutawney.
She never complained and was a selfless person always first to give a helping hand. Sis took it upon herself to be a great caregiver. She then moved on to the next person who needed her and asked for nothing in return. She enjoyed shopping and attending family gatherings.
Sis will be greatly missed by her son, Jeffrey L. Work, of Marion Center; and her three grandchildren, Tara Jo Martz (Ben), of Punxsutawney, Shawna Work, of Indiana, and Rachel Work, of Rossiter; her three great-grandchildren, Ava and Liam Covert and Luna Martz; her six siblings, Mona “Belle” Davis, of Bristolville, Ohio, Elaine Harkins, of Barr Slope, Robert Leasure (Lois), of Warren, Edward Leasure (Betty), of Marion Center, Rebecca Nicholson (Tim) of Pittsburg, Texas, and Debra Barber (Chris), of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Ronald J. Work Jr., on Nov. 11, 2015; and her brothers, Clifford “Bud,” Kenneth and Dennis “Duck” Leasure.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines regarding attendance, private family arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in Rochester Mills.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Sis’s guestbook and share a condolence message. A livestream of Sis’s funeral service will be available on the funeral home website obituary page.