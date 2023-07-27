Sylvia Joyce (Riddell) Mileff, 95, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Pittsburgh.
She was born April 12, 1928, in Bournemouth, England. Sylvia attended Bournemouth School for Girls and graduated as a registered nurse from Guy’s Hospital, London. Sylvia returned to Bournemouth as an operating room staff nurse until a love of travel took her to Middelfart, Denmark, where she nursed for a year. Subsequently, she was a staff nurse in the operating theater at The Middlesex Hospital, London. Again, travel beckoned and she nursed at the Kommune Hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Upon the death of her father, she took a two-year commission in the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, where as a nursing sister she was in charge of medical wards. At the completion of her tour of duty, she nursed at the American Hospital in Paris, France, and later at the Deaconess Hospital, Boston. In 1958, she married Edward Mileff, a doctoral student in health education at Boston University. Two daughters were born, Susan Jane in Boston and Jennifer Nadine in California. After five years in San Diego, the family moved to Alexandria, Va., where Sylvia resumed nursing.
In 1970, a move to Indiana afforded the opportunity to obtain a B.Sc. in public school nursing and later on, an M.A. in counseling arts at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Sylvia taught as a member of the faculty of the Indiana School of Nursing until family responsibilities necessitated her resignation. After leaving the hospital, Sylvia spent seven years working as a volunteer therapist at the Open Door Crisis Center in Indiana. During this time at home, she became a member of the Monday Music Club and the IUP Armchair Travelers’ group. She was a member of the Indiana Art Association and a volunteer at the Indiana Free Library.
As a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, in Blairsville, she volunteered as a pianist for services when the organist was absent. Most recently, she was attending Trinity UM Church in Indiana.
She was predeceased by her parents, Enid and Wilfred Norman Riddell; her husband, Edward Mileff; and her daughter, Jennifer Mileff; and is survived by her daughter, Susan Mileff de Morais (Marcelo); and two grandsons, Andrew Taylor de Morais and Christopher Edson de Morais.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. 7th St., Indiana, with the Rev. Arthur Dilg and the Rev. Greg Golden officiating.
Sylvia will be buried at St. Peter’s Church, Osterville, Cape Cod, Mass.
