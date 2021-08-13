After a fulfilling life, Sylvia M. (Centra) Hilty, 92, of Harrison City, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
Born in Mentcle on Aug. 6, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Ernesto Centra and Anna (Fioretta) Centra Chiappelli. Sylvia was the loving wife of Oren C. Hilty for 58 years.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Carlo Chiappelli; an infant son, Joseph; and sister and brother-in-law, Leona and Bud Shank.
She is survived by her son, Oren “Chuck” (Alice) Hilty, of Rostraver; daughter, LeeAnna (Richard) Joslin, of Penn Township; and brother, Carlo “Chip” (Jane Ann) Chiappelli, of Nicktown.
She enjoyed and adored her four granddaughters, Erin (Justin) Wilson, Maria Lesnock, Theresa (Dev) Yogi and Regina (Andy) Lang; and delighted in her great-granddaughters, Audrey Lesnock and Arianna Yogi. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Sylvia was a graduate of Pine Township High School and the Indiana Hospital School of Nursing. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and spent many rewarding years serving the Indiana Hospital, eventually in administration. Sylvia was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church in Harrison City, where she participated in the Ladies Guild, Young at Heart and the St. Barbara Food Bank. Her greatest accomplishment in the eyes of God is the years that she willingly spent providing exceptionally compassionate care to her ailing husband. She was a devoted wife. Sylvia will be greatly missed by her family, but we are grateful that she is at peace in the arms of God.
Friends will be received today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, (724) 744-2721. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Father Michael P. Sikon officiating. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana. Sylvia’s family asks that face masks be worn for the visitation and services. In lieu of flowers, it was Sylvia’s wish that donations be made to the St. Barbara Food Bank, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA 15636. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com