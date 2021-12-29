Mr. Tamas Szilagyi, 89, formerly of The Kiski School in Saltsburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Ligonier.
Tamas was born on June 1, 1932, in Transylvania. In his younger life, his family had moved to Gyor and Budapest, Hungary. Tamas was the son of a school teacher (his mother) and an accountant for the state (his father). Tamas played soccer for the Hungarian Junior National Soccer Team and graduated from Budapest Teachers College. He later served as a lieutenant in the Hungarian National Army and eventually became a Freedom Fighter for his homeland of Hungary during the 1956 Hungarian Revolution in Budapest, Hungary, against the invading Russian military. After this tumultuous and chaotic time, to create a safer life, Tamas escaped from his homeland and the occupying Russian forces. He eventually made his way to the USA. Tamas became an American citizen through his service dedicated to the United Sates Army, where he also became an active member of the United States National Military Soccer Team. During this time, he traveled the globe representing the U.S. National Military Soccer Team and he met his beloved wife, Brigitta, while serving for the U.S. Army and playing soccer for the U.S. National Military Team in Fulda, Germany.
In 1962, Tamas and his wife Brigitta came to the USA and met up with his uncle, the Rev. Kalman Csia, in Ligonier. From there they moved on to The Kiski School in Saltsburg and Tamas became a teacher and coach at Kiski and Brigitta worked in the library for Kiski. For the next five decades they shared their lives with the students, faculty and alumni at Kiski. During his time as a teacher at Kiski, Tamas taught Russian history, modern European history, German, political philosophy and global studies. He obtained his master’s degree in history from the University of Pittsburgh in 1968. It would be difficult to point to many people in The Kiski School’s history who have had as much of an influence on so many Kiski boys as Mr. and Mrs. Szilagyi. In addition to teaching, Tamas coached varsity soccer, tennis and track. In 2008, his former student and friend, actor and director, David Conrad, released a documentary film about him titled “Tamas.” He was inducted into The Kiski School’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
His quick wit and endless sense of humor were famous, just some of the many talents he brought to the classroom and the soccer field and tennis courts at The Kiski School during his 50 years of teaching, coaching and service to the school. His daily jokes and observations about life with his students and the faculty were infectious and appreciated. He was a dynamic, engaging and inspirational personality. The students, faculty, alumni, trustees and supporters of the School always enjoyed spending time with Tamas and catching up with him about what was happening around the world, within the nation and at the school. Tamas enjoyed social gatherings and he could personally take over a room; he was truly a larger than life character. Tamas had a habit of injecting Latin phrases into almost any conversation. It was always charming and scholarly at the same time. In typical Szilagyi style, he summed up his philosophy of teaching as “Primum non nocere.” First, do no harm. Tamas will be remembered for his joy of philosophical conversations and for passionately encouraging his students and friends to always ask the most important question in life … Why?
In addition to his parents, Tamas was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Brigitta Johanna (Rischer) Szilagyi, who passed away on Sept. 24, 2019.
Tamas is survived by his son, Steven T. Szilagyi (Kiski ’88); his daughter-in-law, Tara M. Szilagyi; his granddaughter, Caroline “Carlin” Szilagyi; and, his grandson, Thomas “Zander” Szilagyi (Kiski ’21); and his cousin, Kalman Jr. and wife Becky Csia.
At the request of Tamas, there will be no public viewing or burial service. A special memorial and Celebration of Life will take place during Alumni Reunion Weekend at The Kiski School in Saltsburg on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, it has been asked that memorial contributions be made in Tamas’s memory to the Brigitta and Tamas Szilagyi Scholarship Fund at The Kiski School, 1888 Brett Lane, Saltsburg, PA 15681.
