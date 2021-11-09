Tammy Ann Rairie, 51, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, while at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Barry and Mary Ellen (Lorenzo) Rairie, she was born Aug. 28, 1970, in Punxsutawney.
Tammy loved caring for her dogs, cat and horse. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Surviving are her parents, Barry and Mary Ellen Rairie; daughter, Jessica Rairie and her husband, Anthony Stockdale; fiancé Wendell Plyler and his children, Tish George and her fiancé, Ben Kindya, and Ryan Plyler; grandchildren, Rayna Stockdale and Hazel Kindya; sister, Jody (John) Eyler; nephew, Wade Eyler; and special friends, Lisa Gmys, Kayla Troutman and Olivia Dalessio.
As per Tammy’s wishes, funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.