Tammy L. Coursey

Tammy Lynn Coursey, 56, of Blairsville, died suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in her home.
She was the daughter of James and MaryLou (Chappel) Shaffer. She was born in Indiana on March 12, 1964.
She was an employee of Martin’s Food in Indiana.
Tammy loved to craft and make her grandchildren things. She enjoyed Pittsburgh sports, flowers and pictures. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy; they were Tammy’s biggest fans.
She is well loved and will be deeply missed by her family.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Wayne T. Coursey, of Blairsville; her parents, James and MaryLou Shaffer, of Indiana; four children, Holly Buterbaugh, of Blairsville; CJ Buterbaugh, of Kittanning; Justin Coursey (Sara), of Virginia; and Jennifer Lagoda (Tony), of Florida; siblings, Kelly Shirley (Ron), of Creekside; Mark Shaffer (Donna), of Ohio; and Jimmy Shaffer (Robin), of Shelocta; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kylie, Isaac, McKenzie, Sydney, Gavin and Gracielyn; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughters, Kiersten and Katrina; grandparents, Nellie and Clarence Chappel; grandfather, Claude Shaffer; a brother, Steven Shaffer; and a dog, Spike.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
In keeping with COVID-19 mandates, masks, face coverings and social distancing guidelines must be followed in the funeral home.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.