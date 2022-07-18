Tanya L. Berringer

Tanya L. (Kelly) Berringer, 60, of Commodore, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at her home with her husband by her side after a valiant decades-long journey fighting breast cancer.
The daughter of Curtis W. and Linda Lou (Stevens) Kelly, she was born Feb. 4, 1962, in Reading.
Tanya graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s in biology.
Her 30-plus year career with First Commonwealth Bank began in September 1990. She had most recently been employed as a supervisor.
She wed Roger L. Berringer on Dec. 28, 1991, and they shared almost 31 years of marriage together.
Tanya had a deep love and affection for animals, especially toward the dogs who became part of her life and were welcomed as extended fur-family members in her home. She greatly enjoyed going on walks with her dogs.
She absolutely loved Christmastime and each year looked forward to baking and gifting homemade cookies to her family, friends and coworkers.
Spending time in the outdoors was one of Tanya’s favorite pastimes. She could be found in her vegetable and flower gardens during the growing seasons. Visiting beaches was her favorite destination for trips and vacations.
Tanya is survived by her husband, Roger, of Commodore; her brother, Tim Kelly and wife Katrina, of St. Louis, Mo.; her sister, Jackie Gibbs and husband Chris, of Hayes, Va.; her nieces and nephews; and her mother-in-law, Dorothy Berringer, of Commodore.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law, Doyle Berringer.
In respect to Tanya’s request, there will not be a visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hilldale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Tanya’s guestbook and share a memory or message.